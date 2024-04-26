Joe Schoen ‘ecstatic’ after Giants ‘got their guy,’ Malik Nabers

The early part of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft didn’t play out the way some New York Giants fans had hoped but the team’s general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll couldn’t care less.

They are walking away from the first round with the player they came to get — LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Joe Schoen on taking Malik Nabers with J.J. McCarthy on the board: “Malik was our guy. He’s the guy we targeted.” — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 26, 2024

The Giants, who many have reported tried to trade up to select UNC quarterback Drake Maye, landed their top target instead.

Schoen said he was “ecstatic” over the pick and used the word “electric” several times when describing Nabers and Daboll said that the newest Giant was a “dog on the field.”

“I love his personality. He’s a very, very competitive young man,” added Daboll.

Schoen:

“We’re excited to get Malik. Look forward to getting him in the building “ — The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper (@GiantInsider) April 26, 2024

The pick comes 10 years after the Giants used a first-round pick on another LSU wideout. Perhaps you’ve heard of him.

Schoen also revealed that he called quarterback Daniel Jones before submitting the pick and noted that the team’s starting quarterback was “fired up” over his new weapon.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire