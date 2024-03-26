Joe Schoen: Darren Waller still undecided on retirement

Last offseason, the New York Giants made their biggest splash when they acquired tight end Darren Waller.

Prior to this years’ free agency period, it was the reported that Waller was considering retirement. Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen gave an update on the situation at the league meetings on Monday:

Joe Schoen said that Darren Waller is still “undecided” on whether he wants to play or not #Giants Schoen and Giants will give him his time. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 25, 2024

Waller, 31, would be entering his tenth year in the league and has had trouble staying healthy over the past few seasons.

Waller was underwhelming in Year 1 with the Giants. However, to be fair, the offense had a ton of injuries on the offensive line and quarterback Daniel Jones. Waller also spent time on the shelf due to injury.

With Saquon Barkley now gone, the Giants certainly need weapons on the offense, even if they select a wide receiver with their first round pick.

Waller recently said he will decide soon. As the Giants continue to wait, they are clearly respecting his time to make the decision. Just as they did with Leonard Williams, the Giants continue to have the players’ best interest in mind.

If the tight end retires, it would open up over $6 million in cap space.

With the Giants in the middle of a rebuild, it will be interesting to see if the status of the time contributes to Waller’s decision.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire