Joe Schoen: Daniel Jones will be the Giants starting QB when healthy

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Daniel Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback when he is healthy but said the team will “have to do something” at QB this offseason.

"The expectation is when Daniel’s healthy that he will be our starting quarterback," Schoen said Monday at his bye week news conference. “We don’t have a crystal ball in terms of how the rehab is gonna go, different patients respond differently to these surgeries and whether there’s gonna be swelling in the knee or any other setbacks.”

However, the second-year GM said that with the fifth-year QB still just five days removed from ACL surgery, the Giants will have to do something to buttress the position this offseason as “there are no guarantees [Jones is] gonna be back Week 1.”

“We’re going to have to do something at quarterback,” Schoen said when asked specifically if saying Jones would be the starter meant they would not be drafting a quarterback. “Whether it’s free agency or the draft, just where we are. [Tyrod Taylor’s] contract's up, [Tommy DeVito] is obviously under contract and Daniel, we don’t know when he’s gonna be ready.

“Just from an offseason program standpoint, that will be a position we’ll have to look – again there’s different avenues free agency or the draft – but we’ll have to address it at some point.”

He added that with the uncertainty of Jones' timeline they will approach the offseason with the thought process of. “Who can we bring in that could maybe help us win a couple games while Daniel gets healthy? Or maybe Daniel will be ready Week 1," Schoen continued. "There’s just some unknowns right now. We’ll know as we get closer to free agency where he is in his rehab and how we need to approach the offseason.”

When asked if the team would consider taking a quarterback with the first-round selection in the draft – a potential Top 10 pick – Schoen said, “We’ll take the best player available.”

“If the best player available for our team is at a certain position, we’ll take it, we won’t shy away from it,” he added. “That’s a ways away, the draft is in April. We’re still working through that and the offseason progress. We have to come up with a plan, like I said, just for the offseason right now Tommy’s the only [healthy] one that’s under contract. We’ll look at all different avenues, there.”

Schoen said they anticipate Jones to aggressively attack his rehab and that they may have to “pull back” from rehabbing too hard. He declined to go into specifics about Jones’ surgery – if there were any other complications or damage to other areas of the knee other than the ACL – other than to say “it went well” and the recovery schedule is different from player to player.

“I’ve seen guys come back in eight months, I’ve seen guys… we’ve got some that still aren’t back that had ‘em a year ago,” Schoen said. “We’re probably gonna have to pull this kid back like he’s a hard worker, he’s already in there [working]. I saw him walking across the parking lot this morning holding his crutches in his hands rather than using them, that’s the type of kid he is. He’s gonna work very hard, we just gotta protect him from himself and make sure he’s doing this the right way and not overtraining.”

But he said on the time-frame of the quarterback being ready for training camp or the start of next season, “it’s really hard to say.”

On Jones’ play before Injury

“Daniel early on we got off to that rough start, we had three games in 11 days, there were some injuries after Week 2, and on a short week, you’re going to play San Fransico without your starting left tackle, your starting left guard and Saquon [Barkley]. That’s a tough task for anybody… Does Daniel wish he could have some throws back or some games back or do some things differently? Probably, but it’s a team game. There’s 11 guys out there and everybody’s gotta be on the same page and do their job.

“And we gotta be able to continue to build the team. The quarterback position is important but it’s ultimately a team game. And it’s not all on Daniel by any means.”

On still believing in Jones

“Because I’ve seen it,” he said. “I mean you guys all saw last season. The guy won 10 games. He won a road playoff game for the Giants, you guys saw the preseason.

“I just think we got punched in the nose early on and we dug ourselves a hole and we weren’t able to get out of it, we’re trying to right now. But still believe in Daniel the person.”

On DeVito's play so far this season

Schoen said the rookie passer “has come a long way since he arrived in May as an undrafted guy and that’s a testament to his work ethic and buying into the process.”

“He’s taken care of the football the last couple of weeks and he’s done a good job,” the GM said. “He's got some swagger and some presence about him that the players like and they follow him."