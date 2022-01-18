Bills assistant General Manager Joe Schoen has completed his second interview for the Giants’ vacant G.M. position, the team announced. Schoen is the first candidate to have a second interview.

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles also is expected to interview with the team again.

Schoen met with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center. He also sat down with other members of the team’s front office and toured the facility.

Schoen is completing his fifth season with the Bills, joining the team alongside G.M. Brandon Beane in 2017. Before arriving in Buffalo, Schoen spent most of the previous decade with the Dolphins in a variety of scouting roles before ascending to the team’s director of player personnel in 2014.

The Bears have also met with Schoen about their G.M. role.

The Giants had initial videoconference interviews with nine candidates for their G.M. job.

Joe Schoen completes second interview for Giants’ G.M. job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk