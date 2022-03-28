Joe Schoen clarifies Giants' stance on potential Saquon Barkley trade

Saquon Barkley pulls at chinstrap frustration Cowboys

Joe Schoen and the Giants have made a myriad of moves so far this offseason, but don’t count on them trading Saquon Barkley.

On Monday afternoon at the owners’ meetings, Schoen clarified comments he made a few weeks ago about the team’s willingness to shop its star running back.

"I’m not shopping Saquon Barkley," Schoen said.

That’s pretty clear. It also echoes what co-owner John Mara said on Sunday, and a recent report by SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano.

After his Barkley comments were made at the NFL scouting combine, Schoen said he immediately reached out to his veteran running back to clear things up, saying the team is not actively looking to trade him.

"Haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley," Schoen told reporters on Monday, before also mentioning that the team has received some calls on the former No. 2 overall pick.

Not wanting to speak for Barkley, Schoen could only say that he believes both he and the former Offensive Rookie of the Year are on good terms and that Barkley was the No. 2 pick out of Penn State for a reason.

In 44 games in New York, Barkley has 2,937 rushing yards with 19 touchdowns to go along with 1,482 receiving yards on 190 receptions (including eight touchdowns).