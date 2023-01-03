Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll send thank you to Giants fans

Fans of the New York Giants have been more than patient the past five years and ownership has not been oblivious to that.

When they named Joe Schoen general manager and Brian Daboll head coach last winter they did so with the intent of changing the culture and future of their listing franchise.

The first year of the new regime has been a success. The two men made some difficult decisions to pare down a bloated roster and took some chances in fielding a competitive team.

The Giants have won the fan base back over with a 9-6-1 record and their first playoff berth since 2016.

After the team defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, last Sunday at a vibrant and raucous MetLife Stadium, Schoen and Daboll sent out the below message to fans and ticket holders in appreciation of the support the Giants have received this season.

The Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road this Sunday in a game that cannot better or worsen their playoff position. The Giants are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC and will go on the road to face either the San Francisco 49ers or Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

The Eagles are seeking to win this week to seal the top seed in the NFC.

What we learned from Giants' 38-10 win over Colts

