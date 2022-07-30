Linebacker Joe Schobert may be closer to finding a new team for 2022.

Schobert took a free agent visit with the Broncos, per the transaction wire.

Schobert spent last season with the Steelers, appearing in 16 games with 15 starts. He played 79 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, recording 112 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, one QB hit, six passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. Pittsburgh released Schobert in March after signing Myles Jack.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Schobert spent his first four seasons with the Browns before signing with the jaguars in free agency in 2020. He was traded to the Steelers during training camp last August.

Earlier this offseason, Schobert participated in the Saints minicamp on a tryout basis.

Joe Schobert visited with Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk