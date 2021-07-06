Joe Schobert: Trevor Lawrence has a “once-in-a-generation arm”

The Jaguars announced quarterback Trevor Lawrence had signed his rookie deal on Monday, putting the No. 1 pick under contract with training camp still a few weeks away.

How Lawrence performs will significantly factor into Jacksonville’s overall success in 2021 and beyond. One of Lawrence’s teammates recently set out the high level of expectations for the young QB.

Linebacker Joe Schobert has played on several teams that finished with terrible records, including Jacksonville’s 1-15 last season. But what he’s observed from Lawrence so far seems to give him optimism for the Jaguars’ long-term prospects.

“Trevor’s got an arm — a once-in-a-generation arm — and if he can put it together upstairs mentally for the rookie season in the NFL, which is always, as a quarterback, the hardest thing to do, [then] we’ll be very successful if we can get all that accomplished,” Schobert said during a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Schobert added he thinks Lawrence is a great guy whose poise and confidence were impressive during the offseason program.

“I mean, as a rookie coming into the NFL, I know I definitely wasn’t that confident,” Schobert said. “I was looking up to my veterans, trying to soak up all the information, which he has been very respectful in asking questions. He comes in with a certain poise and a certain caliber, which I expect quarterbacks really should believe in themselves because they play in such a high-stress environment and they’re the ones who get critiqued and judged the most on the football field.

“I think if he’s able to mentally put everything together, like picking up a new playbook, understanding teams and going against different kinds of athletes on the defensive side of the ball, he can be an extremely good quarterback for the next, 10, 15, 20 years for Jacksonville. It’s going to be exciting to see how he progresses because he has all the tools and all the talent.”

Lawrence will begin to put those skills to the test when training camp begins later this month.

