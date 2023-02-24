Joe Ryan is a great value at his current ADP

Connor Rogers breaks down why Twins starter Joe Ryan is looking like a real value in fantasy baseball drafts this season at his current ADP.

CONNOR ROGERS: An opening-day starter for the Twins as a rookie a year ago, Joe Ryan met or exceeded expectations by going 13 and 8 with a 3.55 ERA in his 27 starts. He probably would have been better if not for a COVID-19 diagnosis in late May. His velocity was down when he returned three weeks later, and he had a 5.74 ERA in his first three outings back. A month later, he was left in for a 10-run drubbing at the hands of the Padres as Rocco Baldelli abandoned his tendency for quick hooks at an inopportune moment.

Apart from that, Ryan finished strong. He pitched at least six scoreless innings in four of his final 16 starts and allowed just one run on four other occasions. Despite throwing only 90 to 94 miles per hour, Ryan possesses one of the game's best fastballs, mostly because of his delivery and the spin he creates. Nothing else in his arsenal grades out nearly as well. But if either his new sweeping slider or a split-changeup pans out, he could be a top fantasy starter with his strikeout and WHIP abilities.

Right now, there are 40 to 45 starters getting taken ahead of him in drafts. That's a great value for someone with a strong case for being ranked in the top 30.

