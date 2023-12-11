Who is Joe Rossi? Michigan State reportedly hires former Minnesota defensive coordinator

Michigan State football has found its next defensive coordinator.

Spartans coach Jonathan Smith has hired former Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to fill the vacancy, according to multiple reports.

In his sixth season with the Golden Gophers and fourth as their defensive coordinator, Rossi's unit finished 58th in total defense, allowing 373.8 yards per game. However, in 2021, Rossi was a Broyles Award nominee and led a Minnesota defense that ranked third nationally in total defense (278.8 yards per game) and tied-for-sixth in scoring defense (17.31 points per game).

Rossi started his career at Thiel College before stints at Maine, Rutgers and Minnesota. The 44-year-old coach has coached in the Big Ten since 2012.

Here's everything to know about Rossi, who's set to be Michigan State's next defensive coordinator:

Rossi, 44, is reportedly Michigan State's next defensive coordinator, after spending four years in the role at Minnesota.

Rossi was originally a quality control assistant at Minnesota in 2017 before being promoted to defensive line coach in 2018. It was then Rossi was named the interim defensive coordinator, a role he was promoted to full-time later in the 2018 season.

Rossi started his coaching career at Thiel College from 2001-06 before he went to Maine from 2007-11. He then coached at Rutgers from 2012-15.

Rossi has served as the defensive coordinator at each of his previous schools, giving him ample experience in his 21 years of coaching.

Joe Rossi success

Rossi's best season as a defensive coordinator came in 2021, when Minnesota was ranked third nationally in total defense (278.8 yards per game) and tied-for-sixth in points allowed (17.31).

Rossi has also helped develop eight NFL draft picks since 2019. In 2023, he coached All-American defensive back Tyler Nubin.

In Rossi's first game as Minnesota defensive coordinator as the interim in 2018, the Golden Gophers beat Purdue after allowing a season-low in points (10) and yards (233).

