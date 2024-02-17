Joe Root’s latest Bazball shot is the stupidest in English Test cricket history

Joe Root gave his wicket away with a reverse-scoop against Jasprit Burmah - AP/Ajit Solanki

It has to rank – and “rank” is the operative word – as the worst, most stupid, shot in the history of England’s Test cricket.

Joe Root will sense it as much as anyone, after his self-dismissal, which was 100 per cent batsman-error. Every run that India score in their second innings will be a torment, because he knows that he could still have been batting, had he not yielded to impulse.

Root’s reverse-scoop at India’s most dangerous bowler, Jasprit Burmah, wrecked England’s chances of winning this Test and this series. Never mind, for the moment, the team strategy of Bazball: what mattered was the situation of the game, the current circumstances, the here and now. And what Root did flew in the face of what everything dictated, as he himself realised in his moment of wisdom after the event, when he stomped off furious with himself.

Joe Root has just got out playing this shot 😩#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KDd18laEfd — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) February 17, 2024

Ravi Ashwin, the taker of 500 Test wickets, was unable to take the field after flying home for family reasons. India were therefore down to four bowlers. One of them, Bumrah, was even more dangerous than usual because it was the first hour of day three, the only time of day when the pitch is slightly damp and the ball does a bit. The old adage of giving the first hour to the bowler, while often out of date, applied on this occasion.

India had been bereft of ideas by the end of day two. Rohit Sharma was at his wit’s end when it came to containing Ben Duckett. All Root had to do was hang around for the first hour, for the sake of his partner, playing straight and normally, and wait till Duckett’s juices were flowing again. Which is what Root had been doing, stroking the ball, as when he caressed a wide ball from Bumrah behind point, not trying to hit the ball too hard or being funky.

The cardinal sin in India is to give a wicket away, because one wicket usually brings two, or a cluster. Root made life difficult for Duckett. He made it impossible for Jonny Bairstow, who came in with fielders round the bat, the crowd stirred up, and immediately succumbed to India’s wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The wickets continued to tumble from there.

Jonny Bairstow is out for a duck... 🦆#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bLJ5Lg8sZX — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) February 17, 2024

Root does not have to re-invent himself. He has scored over a thousand runs in India, like no other England batsman except Sir Alastair Cook. He can bat perfectly. He has batted perfectly in Asia before, when scoring Test double-hundreds in Sri Lanka and India. Nothing was broken; he had nothing to fix except the imp on his shoulder, the little practical joker who wanted him to dare to see if he could reverse-scoop and get away with it.

Yes, Root has played it before, and early in an innings, but there was more logic behind the shot when a left-arm pace bowler was bowling over the wicket, like Neil Wagner in New Zealand or Mitchell Starc in the Ashes. The ball then was angling across him. If he missed he was unlikely to be bowled. The percentages were more in his favour.

But the chances of getting away with it against Bumrah, who attacks the stumps and never bothers with hanging the ball outside off stump? Remote. And especially for a batsman who is not on song as Root is, after being dismissed by Bumrah twice in his previous Test and eight times in their previous 12 Tests.

Was Root not watching when Ollie Pope tried to do exactly what Root attempted? And Pope was seeing it like a football, on 196 at the time in the Hyderabad Test. If Pope, on fire, could not reverse-scoop Bumrah, and ended up with splayed stumps, did that not feed into England’s data analysis for this series?

Root’s attempt to re-invent himself and play funky shots stems from pure motives: he wants to do what is best for the team, and “buying into” the overall strategy has appeared to him to be the most unselfish thing. But Bazball, if that is the correct way to define the approach of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum (which is debatable), has never been about the feckless, uncalculated taking of risk.

Duckett has opened up a new style of Test match batting, yes, but, crucially, after having practised his sweeps and reverse-sweeps all his professional career. His breathtaking strokes are not high-risk because they are ingrained in him, his controlled reflexes. Root has to depart from his traditional game, which has served him for a decade, in order to play his ramps and scoops, which will therefore work sometimes but not so often as when Duckett plays them. A big difference in degree when it matters most, with a Test series in the balance.

Ben Duckett has spent years mastering the reverse sweep - AP/Ajit Solanki

Another illustration of Root’s state of mind is his slip-fielding. He is standing far wider as sole slip for the spinners than convention dictates. Why? Presumably because he wants to cover a wider area for the sake of his team. But cricket does not work like that. Convention is convention because it has worked.

And thus we have seen Root miss two slip catches in this series that would have gone straight to him had he been standing in the orthodox position but which he had to lunge to his left for and missed. One was pivotal, in India’s first innings of this third Test, when Rohit Sharma edged Tom Hartley. India would have been reeling at four down had Root not tried to re-write the script.

In the annals, the worst or most stupid shot was always reckoned to be the sweep shot by Brian Close in the Old Trafford Test of 1961 when the Ashes were there for the regaining. Richie Benaud was bowling round the wicket into the rough. England were 150 for one, chasing 256, and collapsed.

Close, as a left-hander, was castigated for trying to sweep Benaud’s leg-breaks that were landing in the rough outside his off stump. The West Indies captain Frank Worrell (soon to be Sir Frank) was a neutral onlooker, and in his column for The Observer wrote: “His tactics were totally incomprehensible, the technique that of a captain giving his leg slips practice on the eve of a Test match. A more unorthodox exhibition will surely never again be seen in Test cricket. This was the turning point of the game.”

Close, of course, was never lost for words. Looking down from above at Bazball, he would say that he should not have swept Benaud, he should have reverse-swept him.

Ollie Pope has an entry too in the Worst Shots ever played by an England Test batsman, when England were on top of Australia at Lord’s last summer and Nathan Lyon had just limped off. But Pope learned from his mistake. He has been given a second chance and made the most of it. Root is old enough to have known better.

