Joe Pyfer: I’m glad I won at UFC Fight Night 229, but ‘performance was dogsh*t’

LAS VEGAS – Joe Pyfer exits UFC Fight Night 229 with mixed feelings.

On one hand, Pyfer (12-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is elated he picked up another victory and maintained his unbeaten promotion al record in his first UFC co-main event appearance. On the other hand, Pyfer doesn’t think he fought up to par, despite a second-round submission of Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6 MMA, 6-6 UFC).

“The performance was dogsh*t. The victory was amazing,” Pyfer told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “Mental strength was weak this week. It was good, man. It was good. I feel really good. I don’t feel surprised. I told you I was better than him everywhere. I told everybody that and I was. I was better than him everywhere. I think I pretty much dominated except when he kicked me in the calf and it hit my frickin nerve.”

Pyfer, 27, was mainly bummed he didn’t provide a knockout to the fans. Nicknamed “Bodybagz,” Pyfer is known for his explosive power. While he didn’t provide the sort of striking violence he wanted to, Pyfer did choke Alhassan unconscious with an arm-triangle.

Nerves could’ve played a role, as Pyfer said they were more prevalent than usual. Camp was rough.

“I tried to relax, but I couldn’t,” Pyfer said. “I was nervous. You know, I respected this man. And I worked my ass off. I had an up-and-down (camp). I had MRSA. I split my toes open. I was sick. I had everything go wrong go wrong. It kept interrupting me for like a week at a time. I think that was just anxiety and nerves and then on top of it dealing with… I can’t even say the co-main slot because it didn’t bother me… but I was just dealing with a guy who I thought disrespected me.”

The past is in the past, though. Pyfer is focused on the future, getting better, making more money, and eventually fighting the best of the best opponents.

“I’m just saying if you want me to fight the top guys, I respect these men,” Pyfer said. “They’re all tough. They’re the best in the world. But just let me fight for some of the money that’s the best in the world. I don’t want to be guaranteed less than a certain amount if I lost, by taking a chance. That’s all.”

