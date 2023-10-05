Joe Pyfer: Abdul Razak Alhassan ‘will never be good enough’ to challenge for UFC title

LAS VEGAS – Joe Pyfer is not high on his opponent Abdul Razak Alhassan’s ceiling.

This Saturday, the two UFC middleweights collide in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 229, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+. Ahead of the contest, Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) showed respect for Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) and his skills, bout not so much for his overall promise.

“I think that he will never be somebody good enough or will never be good enough to challenge for the title,” Pyfer told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 229 media day. “When you look at me, you have question marks, but you know there’s potential to be a title challenger if not a titleholder. I think that’s the difference.

“I’m young, he’s older. He’s got power, so do I, but I have speed, cardio, wrestling and jiu-jitsu. You look at this man, and he’s a kickboxer, a very dangerous kickboxer. I think he’s very singular in his approach, but I don’t think he’s going to be so diversified against me.”

Although Pyfer thinks Alhassan won’t be more than a journeyman, he is aware of the danger he presents. Pyfer said Alhassan can knock him out if he’s not careful. But even then, he’s confident he’s got the tools to take care of the challenge.

“I’m not intimidated,” Pyfer said. “If this guy thinks he’s going to walk me down and throw bombs – and they’re all hooks for that matter – you’re going to get caught, motherf*cker. You’re going to get caught. I will catch you and I got bigger power than this man. Let’s not forget that he used to be at 170 and that’s where his knockouts were.

“So he’s dangerous. He’s a powerful man and I respect him. I trained my ass off because I respect him. I don’t want to get knocked the f*ck out. I’m telling you right now, this man’s only chance is to knock me out. He has that ability.”

