Joe Philbin: Packers out of playoffs, but won't be shutting down Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers were one of seven teams mathematically eliminated from the postseason on Sunday, after their loss to the Chicago Bears and a few other results.

Even though there’s nothing much for him to play for, even though he’s been dealing with at least two injuries, even though Green Bay just committed to making him the richest player in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers won’t be sitting for the Packers’ final two games.

‘Football players are paid to play football games’

Even though they’re eliminated from the playoffs, Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin said quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t sit for the final two games of the season. (AP)

Interim head coach Joe Philbin essentially told reporters on Tuesday that Rodgers is an NFL player, and NFL players are paid to play.

That’s a quaint notion, but Rodgers isn’t some bottom-of-the-roster guy trying to prove he deserves a shot to stick around next season.

“In the general sense, my philosophy is football players are paid to play football games, and football coaches are paid to coach football games, so obviously we have to go through the week and we would never put any player out there that wasn’t physically ready to go,” Philbin said. “But that’s my general philosophy and overall philosophy whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or anybody else.

“We’re the Green Bay Packers, we’re a football team and we’re in the business of winning football games, and we want all our players who are healthy to contribute to the overall success of the team. Period.”

‘It’s bigger than Aaron Rodgers’

Rodgers has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 1, the Packers’ first game with the Bears, and said on Sunday he injured his groin on the final play of the first half and that “it bothered me a little bit” in the second.

The 35-year-old said he wants to play in the final two games, but it would be a surprise if he didn’t say that.

Philbin certainly wants him out there against the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, both of whom are also eliminated, so it’s not like the Packers can play spoiler for either of those teams.

“I think when you sign up for the 2018 NFL season, you sign up for a 16-game season and hopefully you earn the opportunity to extend that and to compete for a championship,” Philbin said. “Obviously the [contract] extension part is over. That being said, you’re a football player, you’re part of a team and your one role is to contribute to the overall success of the team. And the team has an opportunity to win a game Sunday against the New York Jets, and if our players, they should want to participate because they’re good teammates and they should.

“I think that’s their obligation to the team. So we’ll see. If there are other discussions contrary to that, we’ll certainly cross that bridge and discuss it. Again, I think it’s bigger than Aaron Rodgers. This is a football team. You’re a football player. You’re employed by the Green Bay Packers just like if players or coaches were to say, ‘Geez I’d like to go home tonight and not prepare as hard for this game because we’re not going to the playoffs,’ I mean, that’s not a professional approach to the job, I don’t think.”

In general, yes, players are paid to play. But Rodgers signed a four year, $134 million extension, with $98.2 million guaranteed just a few months ago. Is it worth risking his 2019 availability to play an essentially meaningless game against the Jets?

Philbin could be overruled

Philbin could be overruled by team president Mark Murphy or general manager Brian Gutekunst, but the coach said he hasn’t had any discussions with anyone from the front office.

Getting Rodgers a start on rehabbing his current injuries and eliminating the possibility of another one seems like an awfully big gamble to take.

