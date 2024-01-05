Joe Pavelski with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Joe Pavelski (Dallas Stars) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 01/04/2024
Joe Pavelski (Dallas Stars) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 01/04/2024
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
With 109 ballots publicly available, here's how the BBWAA voting is trending.
The Bengals' front office will have some work to do this offseason.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is the NFC’s first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
Bryce Hopkins was helped off the court in the Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
The NFLPA polled hundreds of players to rate their coordinators.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
Today's edition includes the NBA's points explosion, NFL Pro Bowl selections, the 10 sporting events worth traveling for in 2024, the start of the PGA Tour season, and more.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
A heated MVP race has seemingly settled on an obvious choice, but it's not such a straightforward answer for the top offensive and defensive awards, nor Coach of the Year.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
It's always a great time to talk trade, and presented here are players to acquire and deal away in your discussions, led by the Great Eight himself.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
It's time to look back at who got us here. Scott Pianowski hands out some fantasy football hardware as the 2023 regular season nears its end.
Patrick Mahomes' regular season is over.
Only four of 14 seeds have been claimed in the NFL bracket.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!