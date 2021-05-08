Joe Pavelski with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Joe Pavelski (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 05/07/2021
Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
Johnson will fight Jose Augusto in Bellator’s light heavyweight Grand Prix instead of Yoel Romero, who was pulled from the fight last week because of an undisclosed medical issue.
Waterson, who is ranked ninth among strawweights and coming off a win over Angela Hill, loved the experience of what was clearly a grueling exercise.
LeBron James will sit out as the Lakers try to avoid the play-in tournament.
Luca Vildoza was praised by Kobe Bryant a few years ago.
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021
Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021
Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan are reportedly refusing to decommit from the Super League and could face serious discipline.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.
Neil Magny knows with a win over Geoff Neal, people will no longer question his resume.
Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.
When last we heard from Raiders coach Jon Gruden, he was openly tampering with a player he never tried to sign. Since then, Gruden has disappeared. Gruden has had no pre-draft press conference, no in-draft press conference, no post-draft press conference, no press conferences at all, no press conference during the current rookie minicamp, no [more]
Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/06/2021
Vogel said, "He's just not here. He was with us at shootaround this morning."
Ryan Benoit's weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 24 was both frightening and unsuccessful as he came in three pounds over.
It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]
The Patriots' No. 15 overall pick of QB Mac Jones sparked a polarizing debate among college football coaches, per ESPN.
It’s throwback weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway and the tribute paint schemes are loaded for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Check out this week’s edition of the 101 for a comprehensive list of details you need to know ahead of the Mother’s Day race. STARTING […]
Check out the results from the official Bellator 258 fighter weigh-ins.