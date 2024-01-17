Joe Pavelski with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Joe Pavelski (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 01/16/2024
The Cowboys need a better coach, a better playoff coach. Bill Belichick just happens to be both.
Kerby Joseph was quick to defend his hit after the Lions’ 24-23 win on Sunday night.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Cast off in the trade for Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff has emerged as Detroit's unquestioned leader.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
While Jones takes his time with McCarthy’s future, the rest of the league is moving swiftly with interviews that could quickly impact the number of options available to the Cowboys.
Wild Card Weekend is officially in the books. In our part two recap pod Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the biggest takeaways from Monday's action and look ahead to the Divisional round. Harmon and Pianowski debate what this playoff run means for Baker Mayfield's future and if the Buffalo Bills are the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The Fab Five went to the NCAA Championship as freshmen in 1992 and sophomores in 1993
The Bills need more help clearing the snow out of Highmark Stadium.
It was a Wild Card weekend that saw shocking blowouts, a thrilling finish in Detroit and ripple effects that will shape the NFL offseason. In part one of our Wild Card Weekend recap pod, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown the four games from Saturday and Sunday.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
Mike McCarthy's future with the team was immediately in doubt after Dak Prescott & Co. were trounced 48-32 at home.