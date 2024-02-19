Joe Parker out as Colorado State University athletic director

Joe Parker is out as the athletic director at Colorado State.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Coloradoan Monday morning that Parker has been removed as athletic director.

The school has not yet publicly announced the move and no interim or replacement has yet been named. A CSU spokesperson did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

CSU had large success in many Olympic sports during Parker's tenure but consistently struggled in football, which is the driver of all the recent realignment in college sports. The Rams went 40-63 in football under three different head coaches during Parker's tenure.

Joe Parker's career at Colorado State University

Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker speaks at the Colorado/Wyoming state line for the Bronze Boot Run ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Parker was hired in March 2015.

He signed a five-year extension in 2022 to carry through 2027. He receives a base salary of $439,192 annually through the extension, according to the contract. CSU's online salary database lists his annual salary at $474,986.

Parker came to CSU after serving as the deputy athletics director at Texas Tech (Big 12) since 2011. He also has served as senior associate athletic director at the University of Michigan (Big 10), the University of Oklahoma (Big 12), Washington State University (Pac-12) and the University of Texas (Big 12).

Here is a look at some of the events during Parker's tenure at CSU:

Joe Parker contract details

Details per extension signed in 2022

Base salary: $439,192

Termination without cause by CSU: Parker would be owed $750,000 if fired between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2024. He would be owed $500,000 if fired between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025. He would be owed $250,000 if fired between Jan. 1, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2026.

Termination by Parker: If Parker breaks the contract, he would owe CSU $100,000 if it occurs between between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2026. The amount owed would be $75,000 if he leaves between Jan. 1, 2027, and Dec. 31, 2027.

