Joe Panik to Mets? New York Daily News make case for ex-Giants infielder

After six years with the Giants, second baseman Joe Panik was designated for assignment Tuesday in an expected, yet difficult move. Panik has struggled at the plate throughout the 2019 season, and Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was able to pull the trigger on a deal with the Reds to acquire Scooter Gennett -- also a second baseman -- before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

With Panik expected to decline the option of being outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento, he is set to become a free agent. There does appear to be one team -- or at least one local media outlet -- that sees Panik as an ideal fit.

Panik is a Yonkers, N.Y. native and played his college baseball at St. Johns University in Queens, less than 10 miles from Citi Field where the Mets play their home games.

Robinson Cano, who had been serving as the Mets' everyday second baseman in 2019, suffered a torn left hamstring Sunday and has been placed on the injured list indefinitely.

The Giants' brass was not rejoicing Tuesday after making the move, as both Bruce Bochy and Farhan Zaidi made positive remarks regarding Panik on the eve of the Giants' game against the Nationals.

No matter where Panik ends up, the 28-year-old leaves a handful of impactful memories at the corner of 3rd and King.

