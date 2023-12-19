Joe Noteboom, Tre Tomlinson out of practice again for Rams

The Rams expect to have right tackle Rob Havenstein back in the lineup against the Saints on Thursday night, which is good because the guy who replaced him has been listed as out of practice for two straight days.

Joe Noteboom got the start against the Commanders last Sunday and played every snap of the game, but he's been listed as out with a foot injury. That is an estimation of what he'd do at a regular practice because the team has only held walkthroughs.

Rookie defensive back Tre Tomlinson has also been out both days. He has a hamstring injury.

Havenstein (groin), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), wide receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion), and running back Ronnie Rivers (knee) were all listed as full participants.