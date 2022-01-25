The Rams were without starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Joe Noteboom started in his place and played well.

Now, Noteboom is injured, and Whitworth looks like he’s on track to return.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Noteboom strained a pectoral late in the game. Noteboom played all 72 snaps.

Whitworth was inactive for the divisional round game after injuring his knee and ankle on Los Angeles’ first offensive play in the wild card victory over the Cardinals. McVay said Whitworth will practice this week and is on track to return against the 49ers.

Safety Taylor Rapp is making progress through the concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s game, McVay said.

Joe Noteboom has pectoral injury, Andrew Whitworth on track to return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk