Joe Noteboom carted off in 2nd quarter vs. Panthers

The Rams just can’t catch a break. Already down several starting offensive linemen, the unit suffered another injury early in Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom went down with an injury in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field. It appears to be some sort of leg injury for the Rams’ starting left tackle, leaving Rob Havenstein as the only player left from the starting line in Week 1.

Noteboom replaced the retired Andrew Whitworth this year, signing a $40 million extension in the offseason. In addition to Noteboom, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and David Edwards are all injured right now for the Rams, too.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire