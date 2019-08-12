Joe Namath won’t guarantee title this year, but he loves Jets’ future with Darnold

Joe Namath wants for Sam Darnold what he delivered the Jets to end the 1968 season.

“Win a championship,” Namath said Monday at the team’s practice, via Bob Glauber of Newsday.

But is the Hall of Famer willing to guarantee a Jets’ Super Bowl title this season?

“Expectations and hopes [are] two different things,” Namath said. “Hope we could win a championship, but I don’t know if that kind of talent is here — remains to be seen. But who was the guy, Richard Bach, who said, ‘Argue for your limitations, and they’re yours,’ So you go in thinking you’re going to win.”

Darnold is the 32nd starting quarterback for the Jets since Namath retired, and the Jets have had mixed results with the other 31. Namath, though, is convinced the Jets have hit on their franchise quarterback with Darnold, the third overall choice in 2018.

“I like what I saw of him physically at Southern Cal,” Namath said. “When he got here, I liked what the coaches and players had to say about him. When I met him, I liked his demeanor. He gives you a good vibe, a good feeling. He’s respectfully humble. Physically, he can play as well as anybody, just needs to keep polishing himself and the team needs to polish up.”

So while he sees a bright future for the Jets with Darnold, Namath isn’t willing to go out on a limb and guarantee a trip to Miami for Super Bowl LIV in February. Namath instead, said the Jets need to continue to build the team around Darnold.