Joe Namath turns 80 years old Wednesday

Broadway Joe has reached another milestone in his life. The Jets legendary quarterback celebrates his 80th birthday Wednesday.

The man who provided the guarantee that the Jets would defeat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III is now an octogenarian.

Namath, who was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, was also a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro in 1972, as well as a four-time AFL All-Star before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, of which New York’s Super Bowl win helped play a part in making a reality.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote a great piece on a day with the legend in Florida that you can read to help celebrate his birthday.

In August, Namath will get to see two more Jets legends join him in Canton when Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko will be enshrined as part of the Class of 2023 on August 5 as well as seeing the Jets play the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.

Happy birthday, Joe.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire