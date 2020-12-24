Joe Namath takes aim at Adam Gase, criticizes Jets coaching staff

Never one to shy away from sharing his opinion, Joe Namath voiced his concerns about Adam Gase this week.

Appearing on Showtimes’s “Inside the NFL,” Namath was quick to blame New York’s 1-13 record on the team’s coaching staff. A former player himself, Namath stopped short at blaming those within the locker room, but rather those who are supposed to be leading it.

“You’ve gotta question the daily leadership,” Namath said, per NJ.com. “The leadership, the coaching staff in its entirety has to be looked at. Because I believe the players try hard every play. They’re getting evaluated, and in the locker room, teammates can look around that locker room and know who is focused in the meetings, in practice and in games. They can recognize the guys that really want it … It’s the leadership, they have to do something about that.”

To Namath’s point, the Jets’ effort was on full display in the team’s upset win over the Rams in Week 15. Namath added that he didn’t think Gang Green would win at all this season.

Namath didn’t single Gase out by name, but it’s obvious who he was referring to when he talks about leadership and the coaching staff. As the head coach brushed off questions regarding his future with the organization on Wednesday, it’s evident that Namath believes a change should be on the horizon.