Joe Namath has seen enough of Zach Wilson, calls performance ‘disgusting’

Many in the football world have seemed to turn on Jets quarterback Zach Wilson following yet another disappointing performance in New York’s 15-10 loss in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. But maybe none bigger than one Broadway Joe.

Jets legendary quarterback Joe Namath seemingly has had enough of the former No. 2 overall pick. Namath appeared on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN 98.7FM and shared his thoughts on Wilson and they aren’t great.

“I don’t believe in him. I don’t believe he has a future as a good player,” Namath said. “And I think they made the wrong choice when they drafted him.”

ICYMI on @TMKSESPN:@RealJoeNamath on Zach Wilson: “I don’t believe in him. I don’t believe he has a future as a good player. And I think they made the wrong choice when they drafted him.” pic.twitter.com/fA9XGTqyLr — 98.7FM ESPN New York (@ESPNNY98_7FM) September 25, 2023

In discussing Wilson’s performance from Sunday, in which Wilson completed just 18 of 36 passes for 154 yards and was sacked three times, Namath called it “disgusting”.

“I didn’t take anything positive out of it. It was awful,” he said. “You sit down? You sit down on a play? You go right down? What happened? I thought you’re trying to win and make plays. You quit on a play? What is going on? It’s disgusting.”

“I wouldn’t keep him. I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson,” Namath added.

Namath didn’t just stop at Wilson. He also believes head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas also need to go.

“These guys aren’t picking the right players,” Namath said. “They aren’t doing a good job of coaching. It’s evident. I mean, you’ve got to look and see. If you have an eye for football at all you see things are haywire. It’s too crazy. They need to fix it and that’s getting rid of a lot of people and bringing new ones in. They need to make major changes, from top to bottom.”

When you’ve lost Broadway Joe as a supporter, you know you’re in big trouble.

The Jets continue to say Zach Wilson is their quarterback. But the team is now 1-2 and have the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town Sunday. The Jets are coming to a major crossroad of the season and need to figure out something before it gets worse.

You can listen to the full Namath interview here.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire