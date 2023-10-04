Joe Namath now supportive of Zach Wilson following QB’s performance vs. Chiefs

It looks like Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has gained a new legendary fan. Just about a week ago, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath appeared on The Michael Kay Show and said he had “seen enough” of Wilson after his poor outings against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Wilson’s performance was far from poor against the Kansas City Chiefs and now Namath is no longer done with Wilson. He’s ready for Wilson to be around for a long time.

“I said it. I take it back. I hope he stays for 10 years,” Namath said Monday on Kay’s show, via the New York Post. “As a fan, you get really frustrated. I didn’t think for a minute they were going to get rid of him. Of course, they’re gonna stick with him. And he’s going to improve. Hopefully he’ll keep improving, and hopefully we’ll start winning games.”

Namath said his rant last week was just a case of him being a “PO’d fan” as he changed his tune on the current Jets quarterback and commended Wilson’s game Sunday night in the Jets’ close 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

“He played well. He played pretty darn good, and that’s what we want to see,” Namath said. “Believe me, I am a Jet fan. I want us to do well. I get fed up when something goes wrong, of course. And I’m tired of losing.

“Zach did some positive things, and we know he has athletic ability. We know he has good feet, and can run around, and we know he has a strong arm. He showed it [Sunday]. But it’s the mistakes that hurt us a bit.”

It has to feel good for Wilson that he now has the support of Broadway Joe on a week when he also received a message of support from LeBron James. Confidence is a huge factor for a quarterback. You have to think his confidence is growing after this.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire