Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres history
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The most hyped season in San Diego Padres history has now produced the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history.
In his second start as a Padre, pitcher Joe Musgrove threw nine no-hit innings to blank the Texas Rangers on Friday and record the first no-no in club history. San Diego had been the only team in MLB without a no-hitter, but that has now changed thanks to a player born and raised in San Diego County:
.@ItsbuccnJoe59 tosses the first no-hitter of 2021! 👏 pic.twitter.com/wSSRbtUxHh
— MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2021
Behind Musgrove, the Padres posted a 3-0 win with RBIs from Wil Myers, Tommy Pham and Manny Machado.
The lone blemish on Musgrove's night was a fourth-inning hit-by-pitch from Joey Gallo. Musgrove's final line: 9 innings, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 HBP, 10 strikeouts and 112 pitches. In attendance were 25,757 fans at the Rangers' Globe Life Field, thanks to the lifting of attendance restrictions in Texas.
Joe Musgrove trade working out so far for Padres
The Padres acquired Musgrove from the Pittsburgh Pirates in January, sending back a package of several prospects. The early returns are so far positive, as Musgrove posted six shutout innings with 8 strikeouts and 3 hits allowed in his first start with the team.
Musgrove's acquisition was part of a massive rotation overhaul for the Padres, who also acquired former Cy Young winner Blake Snell and last year's Cy Young runner-up Yu Darvish in trades last offseason. After going 37-23 last year, the Padres are hoping the moves will help them break the Los Angeles Dodgers' stranglehold on the NL West.
The no-hitter only counts as one win, improving the Padres' record to 5-3, but the team will take any sign it can get that this season will be a special one.
More from Yahoo Sports: