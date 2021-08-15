Joe Musgrove K's Daulton Varsho
Joe Musgrove strikes out Daulton Varsho swinging to end the 5th inning
The Yankees emerged Saturday at Chicago with a 7-5 win over the White Sox in 10 innings, fueled by Aaron Judge's four-RBI night and Joey Gallo's two home runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter Saturday night vs. the San Diego Padres in his first MLB start.
Shohei Ohtani drills a solo homer to right-center field, his league-leading 39th of the year, putting the Angels up 1-0 in the 1st
Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a long list of injury updates and potential return dates for New York entering Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
Alex Smith took in the game as the Giants beat the Rockies 5-4.
Chris Sale wanted to take it all in. He has a new outlook on his big league career.
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urias on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf contusion.
This is a classic Bill Belichick response.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said punter Britton Colquitt's day was cause for concern.
Thursday night's battle between the Yankees and the White Sox ended in, what else, a walk-off home run. On Thursday night, the MLB held its long-awaited Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa. Two years ago, the league promised that it would resurrect the cornfield-flanked ballpark from the 1989 Kevin Costner classic, Field of Dreams, for one night of baseball—at the site where the movie was filmed, no less.
The Dodgers benefit from seven strong innings by Walker Buehler, another solid showing from the bullpen and the bats of Will Smith and Cody Bellinger in 2-1 win over Mets.
Chris Sale's impressive 2021 debut has given the Red Sox new life at a pivotal point in the season, writes John Tomase.
Quick rundown of what we learned from the #49ers' preseason loss to the Chiefs.
Chinese media has been called out over the embarrassing attempt to come out on top at the Olympics. Check it out here.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 Saturday. Moore (2-3) threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth.
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
I can get Casimero by decision at +350 at BetMGM, so that’s where I’m going to go.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced after Friday's preseason game that the team had parted ways with head athletic trainer Dave Granito.
Trevor Bauer and his representatives used bullying tactics in response to new allegations of sexual assault against the Dodgers pitcher by an Ohio woman.