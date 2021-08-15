Joe Musgrove K's Daulton Varsho

Esquire

Thursday night's battle between the Yankees and the White Sox ended in, what else, a walk-off home run. On Thursday night, the MLB held its long-awaited Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa. Two years ago, the league promised that it would resurrect the cornfield-flanked ballpark from the 1989 Kevin Costner classic, Field of Dreams, for one night of baseball—at the site where the movie was filmed, no less.