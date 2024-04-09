Joe Murphy & Harvey Saunders: Tranmere Rovers deals for player-coach goalkeeper and forward

Joe Murphy has made six appearances for Tranmere Rovers this season - most recently in the EFL Trophy in November [Getty Images]

Tranmere Rovers have given a one-year extension to player-coach goalkeeper Joe Murphy and a two-year deal to forward Harvey Saunders.

Veteran Murphy, 42, will stay on as a player and goalkeeping coach for the 2024-25 season. He has made 45 appearances for Rovers.

Saunders, 26, joined Tranmere from Bristol Rovers in January 2023, and has since scored five goals in 55 matches.

He has two in 38 games this season, while Murphy has played six times.

"It's been an honour to come back and represent the club both as a player and now as a coach," Murphy said.

"For me to extend for another year is an absolute honour and a privilege to wear that badge on my chest."

Saunders added: "I'm delighted to be staying for two more years. I've loved my time here so far and I'm looking forward to next year to push on and hit the ground running."