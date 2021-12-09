Joe Moorhead to help coach Oregon Ducks in Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Outgoing Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is sticking around to help coach the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl. Moorhead has already been named new head coach at Akron. Looking forward to seeing him call this game. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 9, 2021

Oregon Ducks interim head coach Bryan McClendon got a much-needed helping hand on Wednesday, with the news that former Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will stick around and help coach the Ducks in the Alamo Bowl later this month.

The Ducks are scheduled to play the Oklahoma Sooners on December 29th, and with Mario Cristobal, Tim DeRuyter, Alex Mirabal, and Marcel Yates already out the door and on to other jobs, the coaching staff was expected to look pretty sparse down in San Antonio.

Until The Oregonian‘s John Canzano reported on Wednesday night that Moorhead plans to stick around in Eugene and offer a hand in the contest. Moorhead agreed to become the new head coach of the Akron Zips last Saturday after the Ducks fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday.

What is most exciting about this development is the prospect of seeing a bit of what Moorhead can do without Cristobal next to him calling the offense. There has long been a feeling that Cristobal’s influence on playcalling at Oregon handcuffed Moorhead, and led to what was a mundane offense in 2021. Now we will hopefully get a chance to see the offense that we were promised when Moorhead was hired.

On top of that, we hope and pray that the Ducks will choose to play true freshman QB Ty Thompson rather than Anthony Brown in hopes of getting him some valuable reps ahead of next season. Moorhead and Thompson reportedly have a really good relationship, and seeing what they can do together would certainly be entertaining.

List