Joe Moorhead bringing “explosive, tempo” offensive style to Oregon football

For those of you who love and miss the uptempo, fast-paced, explosive Oregon offense that tore through college football under then head coach Chip Kelly and Mark Helfrich, you just may get a little taste of that this upcoming season.

79 days ago, head coach Mario Cristobal found his new Offensive Coordinator hiring Joe Moorhead from Mississippi State to replace the departed Marcus Arroyo.

Oregon's stagnant offense at times last season showed signs of explosiveness, mainly behind the arm of quarterback Justin Herbert. Love him or hate him, the Ducks won a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl with Arroyo as Offensive Coordinator.

Now, it's Moorhead's turn and it's about finding the right combination of what Moorhead brings to the table on top of Crisotbal's ‘win the trenches' foundation.

Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal joins the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent:

Number one, he's about as good of human being as you're going to get or ever going to be around. I think everyone was really aware of his drastic turnaround at Penn State in 2016-2017, when he was over there he guided them to their tremendous success offensively and he was having success over at Mississippi State as well. And he's a former head coach so he brings all those things to the table: explosive, tempo, wide use of personnel, misplaces personnel groupings. A lot of compliments to the base plays of a scheme which is what you always want. - Mario Cristobal

You'd like to certainly expand your play book but making sure that the foundation of your playbook is never compromised. The combination of all those things, understanding how to stretch the field. - Mario Cristobal

Just as the Ducks had to replace Arroyo, it's also time to replace Justin Herbert at the quarterback position. According to Cristobal, it's Tyler Shough's job to lose despite Boston College grad transfer Anthony Brown coming to Eugene.

At the start of spring practice, Tyler Shough was the guy to beat.



At the end of spring practice, Tyler Shough remained the guy to beat.



Probably the most important thing is the coaching of the quarterback. He's got an unbelievable understanding having played the position, having coached the position, for so long. How to simplify things for the quarterbacks so the quarterback can play fast and be really decisive. So, Joe brings a wealth of experience to the table that is really something that we've welcomed wholeheartedly and something that we felt we need in our program to take the next step. - Mario Cristobal

