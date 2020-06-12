Joe Montana's birthday resurfaces old photo of mustached 49ers legend

Joe Montana, it is your birthday.

The 49ers legend and Hall of Fame quarterback will blow out 64 candles on his birthday cake Thursday, which means there's only one way to celebrate: A throwback photo of Montana with some very impressive facial hair.

Joe Montana rocks the handlebar mustache: pic.twitter.com/sIG4eF8m — SI Vault (@si_vault) October 20, 2011

The Fu Manchu look was big back in the 80s, but back in 2015, current New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco claimed he sported the mustache better than Joe Cool.

That's up for debate, but we can all admit Montana has a better resume.

Before the Hall of Fame induction, Montana became a four-time Super Bowl champion, with eight Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections.

He also accumulated 40,551 passing yards with 273 touchdowns across 15 seasons -- 13 of them with the 49ers.

Montana is clean-shaven now, but who could forget that look?

