Joe Montana reveals Tom Brady’s biggest ‘beef’ with Patriots

Former San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is often held in the same breath as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. On Wednesday, Montana told media what Brady’s biggest beef was with New England.

A loss in the Wild Card round against the Tennessee Titans ended what was otherwise a prolific career for Brady in the a Patriots uniform. Now, he looks to start fresh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining old friend Rob Gronkowski in the process. It will be a test for both Brady and Bill Belichick as each side tries to prove that they can win without the other.

As Montana noted, the Patriots often didn’t listen to Brady suggestions on offense.

“He (Brady) told me ‘They’d ask me my advice, I would tell them, and they didn’t take it.’ I think he would like a little bit of input and I think ( Tampa Bay) will probably let him have that, especially with the success he’s had.”

Now with Tampa Bay, Brady may be able to have the keys to the offense as both the Buccaneers and Patriots go in different directions from here on out.

