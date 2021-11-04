Joe Montana questions 49ers decision to pass up Mac Jones in 2021 draft

Mac Jones has separated himself thus far in the rookie quarterback debate.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields were all taken off the board before Jones — placing him in the New England Patriots’ hands. Anticipation led to believe that the San Francisco 49ers were going to draft Jones with the No. 3 pick because he was the most pro-ready quarterback.

The 49ers went with Trey Lance and there’s questions on whether he fits the team’s play style or not. Hall of Famer Joe Montana believes the 49ers made the wrong decision and that they would be better off with Jones.

“If I was the 49ers I would have taken the kid from Alabama last year,” Montana said on ESPN’s College Football Live.

Lance, similar to Jimmy Garoppolo, has been injured and the two have been sharing time on the field this season.

“Nothing against the guy that they took,” Montana said. “It’s just that more pro-style offense, used to being in pressure situations than that. Again, we’ll see what happens in San Francisco. Nothing against Trey, but it’s one of those things that here’s a guy that’s got a great team behind him. They’re always fun to watch.”

As it currently stands, there’s not much of a debate on who the best rookie quarterback has been so far.

