Joe Montana’s number as a Kansas City Chief belongs to Josh Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Chiefswire.com reports the troubled Gordon was placed on the team’s practice squad Tuesday in one of the veteran spots.

He’s been assigned digits, too. Gordon will wear No. 19.

The number once belonged to a pretty fair player who spent some time in Kansas City at the end of his career.

Joe Montana wore No. 19 in 1993 and ’94 when he went 17-8 as a starter for KC.

Gordon has played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in his NFL career.