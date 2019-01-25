Joe Montana makes investment in marijuana industry

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana is getting financially involved in the marijuana industry.

According to Paul Elias of the Associated Press, Montana was part of a $75 million investment in Caliva, a cannabis brand based in San Jose, Calif.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“As an investor and supporter, it is my opinion that Caliva’s strong management team will successfully develop and bring to market quality health and wellness products that can provide relief to many people and can make a serious impact on opioid use or addiction,” Montana said in a statement announcing the funding.

Caliva’s business includes a growing farm, retail store, distribution center and delivery service. Additionally, the company sells branded products across the state of California.

Montana also invested in HERB, a cannabis technology, in 2017 through his venture capital firm Liquid 2 Ventures.