Joe Montana makes funny 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 54 prediction

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana is the popular guy everywhere he goes. He's especially well-known walking around the Super Bowl LIV festivities.

With both the 49ers and Chiefs going head-to-head for the big game, he has a tough decision to make on who could win, as he's played for both teams. He knew the "who you got?" questions would happen, so he took advantage of it.

He believes "his team" will win. And he's not wrong.

Here you go my prediction is 35-28 my team!!! pic.twitter.com/h2kGBFtzzJ — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 31, 2020

This comes less than two weeks after "Joe Cool" gave his initial --similar -- take on the game.

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

The four-time Super Bowl champ spent 13 seasons with San Francisco and his last two seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, and he's been spotted on Radio Row saying the team wearing red will win.

Also correct.

He gets it easy -- he's going to be right either way.

Montana, of course, spent an enormous portion of his career with San Francisco, and recently spoke out about those second-guessing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers legend said Jimmy G is doing everything he needs to do to get where he is in the starting spot in the biggest game of his career. He's "dangerous," Montana explained describing what he can do in and out of the pocket.

That's a heck of a compliment from one of the league's legends.

