Joe Montana jokes about NFL comeback due to Patrick Mahomes' contract

Montana jokes about comeback in discussing Mahomes' contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is 49ers legend Joe Montana about to make a comeback? Well, no -- but saying that on ESPN insider Adam Schefter’s podcast was a bold move.

“I’ve started running again,” Montana said Wednesday on ‘The Adam Schefter Podcast.’ “I’m gonna make a comeback at 64, I think.”

Montana obviously was joking when he said this, as he was laughing during the interview.

With Jimmy G out for the season, the 49ers could use another QB....



🎧 https://t.co/zoYcxmpfct pic.twitter.com/hIMP9XjG6Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Schefter had asked the Hall of Fame quarterback about hearing of Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year deal worth $503 million, and joked if that’s what QBs were getting paid these days, Montana better start working out.

“I wish I could,” Montana said. “I’ve had my share of surgeries. I’m not sure I could run from here to the door.”

Montana said he had only met Mahomes once -- during Super Bowl week -- but between the two of them, that’s a ton of football experience … and a lot of money.

Montana, who had an illustrious 15-year career, 13 of those with the 49ers, was thrilled that big names like Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, and more are getting big-money contracts in the current era.

“I think it’s great,” Montana added. “If they can get it, get it -- I mean, the game is crazy, ya know? You never know when it may end. Physically for me, it’s been rough. If you can set yourself up for life like that, more power to you.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast