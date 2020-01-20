Joe Montana guarantees his team wins 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 54

Joe Montana is living his best life right now. Whoever wins Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Montana wins too.

Montana, who won four Super Bowl rings with the 49ers, congratulated San Francisco on Sunday night after his former team beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. But don't forget, Montana has a history with both the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Congratulations @49ers , see you in Miami! — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

Montana didn't tweet any congratulations to the Chiefs after Kansas City beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game. Clearly, Joe Cool remembered in the morning he has fans through both teams.

Montana spent the first 13 years of his career with the 49ers before he was traded to the Chiefs in April 1993. He faced the 49ers once in Week 2 of the 1994 season when he beat Steve Young and his former San Francisco teammates, 24-17.

No matter what happens on Feb. 2 in Miami, Montana once again will be a winner.

