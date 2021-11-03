Joe Montana favors Mac Jones over Trey Lance, speaks highly of Alabama, Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes San Francisco made a mistake by not drafting Mac Jones third overall in the NFL Draft.

"If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid (Jones) from Alabama last year. Nothing against the guy (Trey Lance) that they took but, more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations," said Montana on ESPN's College Football Live show Tuesday.

Jones was selected 15th overall by New England and is starting for the Patriots.

Through eight games, Jones has a rookie-leading 68.1% completion rate, 1,997 yards passing, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Lance has played in four games while completing 52.1% of his passes for a 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also has a rushing touchdown.

"Alabama reminds me of the USC of old. They are putting out quarterbacks like crazy and I think the kid (Bryce Young) that is there now is fun to watch," Montana said. "Alabama has such great teams and are so far above other teams that their talent level usually carries them."

The Crimson Tide will host the LSU Tigers on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN).

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young prays in the end zone before Alabama's game with Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Joe Montana favors Mac Jones over Trey Lance, speaks highly of Alabama