Joe Montana documentary has landed on Peacock

Wit the 49ers and Cowboys reuniting in the playoffs this weekend, 40 years after The Catch, it’s a perfect time to take a trip down memory lane.

Streaming on Peacock is a documentary that looks back at the career of 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

Montana led San Francisco to four Super Bowl wins. He retired as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Present for the game played at Candlestick Park in January 1982 was the kid who would become the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. He plays on Sunday in the slot before Montana’s old team takes on the Cowboys.

It’s the first postseason game between the 49ers and Cowboys in 27 years. From 1992 through 1994, they faced off in the NFC Championship three straight times.

