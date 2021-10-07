Joe Montana believes college coaches aren’t preparing rookie QBs for NFL
We've seen the rookie QBs struggle so far this NFL season. NFL legend Joe Montana believes college coaches aren't preparing QBs for the rigors of reading NFL defenses.
Joe Montana weighs on the 49ers QB situation and why Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history will continue to be his downfall.
During the offseason, several Buccaneers suggested the team would be better offensively this year because they had a full offseason to work with players like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown after all three joined the team amid restricted schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re now four games into the regular season and [more]
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and U-M women's head coach Kim Barnes Arico took the podium at Big Ten Media Day Thursday morning. Says Ann Arbor is a great city, citing "Michigan Stadium, watching a football game with 115,000-plus cheering on Coach Harbaugh's team," etc. He says that players have trust in the program's vision, and that he hopes to have more Eli Brooks' join the fold.
The linebacker is telling it how it is.
What are you most looking forward to the rest of this season?
Here is the Vikings' initial injury report for Week 5:
Jimbo Fisher has not come close to doing at Texas A&M what he did at Florida State.
Despite being undefeated and coming off a dominant win against the previously No. 1 Rams, the Cardinals rank behind the Bills and the Bucs.
Lane Johnson is set to return to the Eagles after missing the Week 4 matchup vs. Chiefs for personal reasons
Mario Cristobal announced Thursday that Anthony Brown would remain the starting QB for the Oregon Ducks going forward.
It was revealed last month that embattled Sharks forward Evander Kane was under NHL investigation for violating COVID protocols. Now we know why.
Christopher Vizzina, 2023 three-star quarterback from Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, Alabama, has received an abundance of early attention which has resulted in 18 scholarship offers including recent ones from Arizona, Auburn, Florida and Penn State. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Tennessee have also expressed interest, but have yet to offer. "It's just a huge blessing," Vizzina told BamaInsider.
Jets QB Zach Wilson was named NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 4.
The G.O.A.T. Bowl brought Tom Brady back to Foxborough to face Bill Belichick. Was Julian Edelman conflicted seeing his old teammate take on their longtime team? Who surprised in the highly anticipated showdown? James Brown gest his insider take along with expert perspective from Phil Simms and Michael Irvin. Watch all new episodes of Inside the NFL Tuesdays at 6:30PM PT / 9:30PM ET throughout the NFL season streaming on Paramount+.
Looking for the team you can count on to get you to the next round in your NFL Survivor Pool? Look no further than our safe bets and under-the-radar options for Week 5.
The Tennessee Titans are having serious issues protecting their quarterback. After being sacked only 24 times all of last season, Ryan Tannehill has been taken down 17 times — most in the NFL through four games. Only Carson Wentz of Indianapolis (35) and New England's Mac Jones (34) have been hit more than Tannehill (32).