Joe Montana admits Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
The GOAT conversation at quarterback in the NFL has consisted of a few different names throughout time.

Once Tom Brady hit his second run of Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots, he established himself from the perspective of many as the sole GOAT. Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and John Elway are other names who have been floated around in this conversation in recent years.

Montana, who won all four Super Bowls he played in, had the best argument to carry this title for a decent chunk of Brady’s career. While joining ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, Montana had no choice but to admit that Brady took the title.

“Insofar as there was ever a consensus that there was a GOAT among quarterbacks, it was you,” Host Max Kellerman said. “Joe Montana is the guy, it seems, that Tom Brady has replaced as the consensus GOAT. How do you feel about that? Is there a GOAT in the NFL? Was it you, and has Brady replaced you?”

“Oh, I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago,” Montana said. “He’s had a tremendous career, he’s fun to watch. You know, everybody contests over that, but when you look at what Tom’s been able to accomplish in the time that he’s played, it puts him definitely up there at the top of the list.”

“There’s a lot of great guys, before me, even if you go back to Otto Graham, who won 10 or 11 championships, so it’s hard to compare them, but if you’re looking at it, it’s definitely Tom at that point.”

After winning Super Bowl No. 7 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the age of 43, it’s hard for anyone to make the argument against Brady.

