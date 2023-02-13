Joe Montana admits biggest weakness during all-time great 49ers career

Montana admits biggest weakness during 49ers career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana put himself in the greatest-of-all-time (GOAT) debate during his 15 NFL seasons due to all his attributes on the field.

Montana put all his tools together to win four Super Bowls in the Bay. Nonetheless, the three-time All-Pro noted there were aspects of his game that he still needed improvement despite having his career end up in Canton.

"I don't think I threw the ball, like, deep along the sidelines as well as I threw it deep down the middle or anywhere else," Joe Montana told CBS Sports Network's Jim Rome on Wednesday's "The Jim Rome Show" at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row.

"I think that was probably the biggest weakness I had, trying to get the ball up fast enough. My arm strength was I had really good arm strength, but I didn't have great arm strength. So if Jerry [Rice] got a free release or [John Taylor], I had hurry up, getting the ball out of my hand, he did not run me."

Understanding the weakness in his career, Montana advises quarterbacks to be better than him. The 49ers' legendary signal-caller knows that his flaws might be a strength for another quarterback.

"People say, 'Well, I want to be like you,' " Montana continued. "I go, 'You don't want to be like me. You want to be better than me.' Don't try to compare yourself because you may not have the weaknesses that I have."

Montana's lure was around the 49ers' squad this year as rookie quarterback Brock Purdy displayed similar qualities to some ex-players.

Montana also noted the 49ers should re-sign veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starter next season, but that will not happen as San Francisco is ready to roll with Purdy and Trey Lance.

