Joe Montana on 49ers QB situation: Start Purdy, keep Garoppolo, Lance doesn't fit

MATT HARMON: Here with the man who needs no introduction, Joe Montana, the legend himself. Joe how are you doing?

JOE MONTANA: Working through it.

[LAUGHING]

MATT HARMON: Yeah, we were just talking about it. It's a busy day for you, I'm sure. 49er quarterback situation, how we feel about it heading into 2023? A lot of moving parts, of course, coming out of this past year.

JOE MONTANA: Yeah, it's kind of crazy. I mean, you got four quarterbacks hurt, right?

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

JOE MONTANA: If Purdy is healthy, I think, you know, he gets first shot at it.

MATT HARMON: Sure.

JOE MONTANA: Just don't know what you trying to do to make sure. I mean, I guess the surgery is the end of this month, and it's six months out minimum, Mike, if everything goes perfect.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

JOE MONTANA: How do you protect it? You've got a Super Bowl-caliber team. How do you got to protect it? Unless there's somebody out there to come in at a high caliber and come in and play and knows that offense, I think, I don't know how you get rid of Jimmy, because Jimmy wins games.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

JOE MONTANA: You know? He's not-- can't stay healthy very long, but he wins games for you. And he's done it, and he's proved he could do that. Trey, on the other hand, he's won a few games, but I don't-- I don't-- I don't see him as the biggest fit to that offense. He fits like a Philly offense more than--

MATT HARMON: Sure, yeah, yeah,

JOE MONTANA: --yeah, you know.

MATT HARMON: And I guess--

JOE MONTANA: But, great talent, great ability, and they may-- I don't go down there and I don't watch them practice, so they may see things that I don't see. I just go from game that I see on TV.

MATT HARMON: We're just spoiled at the quarterback position with these young guys right now. Who's your favorite to watch, like, a must-see TV on Sundays?

JOE MONTANA: Oh, Mahomes.

MATT HARMON: Yeah. It's just like--

JOE MONTANA: The guy is just so good.

MATT HARMON: Is he at a tier to himself right now in the NFL?

JOE MONTANA: Yeah, there's no one like it, and no one-- I haven't seen anyone like it do the things that he does in the pocket. Yeah, we're all kind of not equal, but--

MATT HARMON: Sure.

JOE MONTANA: The things he gets when he gets out of the pocket is capability. The balls that he throws, you know, turning sideways and throwing it underarm and whatever it might be. He just gets the job done. And he's fun, fun, fun to watch. I always say I love when they're on because my wife-- he's my wife's favorite program-- player.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

JOE MONTANA: And I know I'll get to watch the whole game.

MATT HARMON: Oh, there you go, yeah. Joe, you're here on behalf of Guinness. Tell me a little bit about what you got going on.

JOE MONTANA: Yeah, we actually, one of the exciting parts is that we added a new teammate to the Guinness team, another Joe named-- you might know him-- Joe Burrows.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, I'm a little bit familiar with him, yeah, yeah, yeah.

JOE MONTANA: Yeah, so he and I are out helping promote Guinness's-- this promotion they got going called Guinness 1 Million Pledges. And so, we're asking people to go out and pledge 10 hours of community service time to try to help boost their community by going-- and you've got to register those hours so we can try to reach that million mark. And you go to givesback.guinness.com and pledge those hours and help us get to that number.

And we're also saying, look out, because after this big game, there's another big day coming called St. Patrick's Day, so you may see Joe and I out there somewhere.

MATT HARMON: Well, Joe, I really appreciate your time today. So many good quarterback conversations to have, so many good 49ers conversations to have. I hope you get to enjoy a Guinness later, maybe, and relax the rest of the day.

JOE MONTANA: I'm planning on it.

MATT HARMON: There you go. All right, Joe, appreciate your time.

JOE MONTANA: You, too. Thank you for having us.