Joe Montana: 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose, but they should keep Garoppolo
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana says the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback job is Brock Purdy's to lose, but they should keep Jimmy Garoppolo.
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana says the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback job is Brock Purdy's to lose, but they should keep Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf believes the 49ers should re-sign veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to potentially serve as the backup to either Trey Lance or Brock Purdy.
Sean Payton was a candidate for several head coaching jobs before reaching an agreement with the Broncos that will take him back to the sidelines after a year spent working at Fox Sports. Payton’s colleague in the television business Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he said that Payton did not pursue a [more]
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
NFL Network decides to remove Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
Houston reportedly plans on waiving the guard.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Detroit Pistons are trading forward Saddiq Bey and acquiring center James Wiseman in a three-team deal involving Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Mo Bamba, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
People love their conspiracy theories.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.
One person who wasn't surprised entirely by the CMC blockbuster was NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though what the 49ers got in return for the price it paid did amaze him.
Vladimir Tarasenko is heading to New York.