Joe Montana: 49ers should keep Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance isn’t ready

The greatest 49ers quarterback of them all has some surprising views on the current 49ers quarterback situation.

Joe Montana told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that the 49ers should keep Jimmy Garoppolo, and that Trey Lance is not ready to play. Montana said he isn’t just basing that on his own observations, but has talked to 49ers players who tell him the same thing.

“I think you keep Jimmy until you find somebody else,” Montana said. “I don’t think Trey’s ready to play yet, myself, and after talking to some of the players. It’s one of those things that, if you can keep Jimmy healthy, he plays well enough to get you here.”

The 49ers obviously wouldn’t have traded three first-round picks to draft Lance if they didn’t expect to move on from Garoppolo, but Lance has not yet proven that he’s better than Garoppolo. Until he does, Montana doesn’t think Garoppolo should go anywhere.

