Associated Press

With new coach Urban Meyer’s championship college resume and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence leading the offense, the Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to be much-improved this season. Instead, the team that won just one game last year looked just as bad — if not worse — as it did last season in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. “We’re still a work in progress,” said Meyer, who won three national titles as a college coach.