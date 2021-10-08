Joe Mixon, Trae Waynes questionable on final injury report vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals will wait until the last minute to know whether they will have some big names available against the Green Bay Packers.

Cincinnati issued its final injury report for Week 5, hitting the following players with a “questionable” tag:

C Trey Hopkins

RB Joe Mixon

DT Larry Ogunjobi

G D’Ante Smith

CB Trae Waynes

Both Mixon and Hopkins didn’t practice over each of the first two sessions this week, which made their outlooks murky. Mixon will give way to Samaje Perine and rookie Chris Evans in the backfield, while it is rookie center Trey Hill who would start if Hopkins can’t go. Mixon is going to attempt to give it a go during Saturday’s practice.

Waynes, after finally making his Bengals debut last week, popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue and was limited.

Star safety Jessie Bates, after missing last week on a short turnaround, was never in question for this game. Higgins, who has also missed some time, was limited Thursday before not getting listed at all on Friday.

